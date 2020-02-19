Spotify is one of the most-used music streaming platforms out there, and now, it’s finally getting a highly requested feature. After some small rollouts over the past few months, Spotify is adding song lyrics to its Android app, and on iOS, too.

In what appears to be a server-side rollout, Spotify for Android is adding music-synced song lyrics to the Now Playing screen. These song lyrics appear beneath the album art and controls for what’s currently playing. The card shows lyrics for the current song as it’s playing, but tapping that card expands the lyrics to full screen with the current verse highlighted in white.

Android Police first highlighted the rollout, confirming it’s a server-side change dependent on Spotify. As seen in the screenshots below, songs that have available lyrics show that on playlist/library views in a similar fashion to how they’re marked as explicit.

So far, this rollout seems a bit limited, but it’s quickly spreading. There are a lot of mentions of this showing up from Twitter users, even with one person spotting the functionality on the desktop app, and others seeing it on iOS.

Notably, this is different from Spotify’s “Behind the Lyrics” feature in that it provides the full lyrics for the song instead of intermittent lyrics between the story of the song. It’s unclear if this new feature replaces that one. The lyrics themselves are provided by Musicxmatch. It’s also interesting that YouTube Music beat Spotify to the punch on this feature.

I’m using the latest stable version of Spotify on my Pixel 4 XL, but I’ve yet to see these song lyrics appear. If you have, drop a comment below and let us know!

