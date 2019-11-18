One of the most common uses for smart speakers is streaming music, and now Spotify’s experience on Google Assistant is getting an upgrade. Now, if you use Spotify with a Google Assistant device, recommended content is only a voice command away.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Live now on all Google Assistant devices including Home speakers and Nest displays, these new commands make it easy to quickly play and find new content based on your tastes. A command such as “Hey Google, play recommended music” will find a song that aligns with your listening history immediately.

These new recommended commands only work for Spotify users who have their Google Assistant language set to English which means it’s not limited just to the United States. Notably, though, this only works for Spotify Premium subscribers.

Starting today, listening to Spotify on your Google Home device just got even more personal. Now, when global users set Spotify Premium as their default listening option on a Google Home device, they’ll be able to receive music discovery recommendations with Spotify specific voice commands. All users who have set English as their Google Assistant default language will be able to access the commands. Simply say, Hey Google… Recommend some music

Play recommended music

Find recommended music If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, you can say, Hey Google… Play something (else/different)

Try something (else/different)

More on Google Assistant:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: