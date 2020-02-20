GDPR has had a huge effect on how internet services work in the European Union, but following Brexit, Google may make some changes to how UK data is handled. A report from Reuters reveals that Google is preparing to shift data from UK users to be under US jurisdiction.

This shift was prompted by the passing of Brexit which saw the UK leaving the European Union last month. Apparently, Google intends to require its British users to acknowledge new terms of service which would include the movement of jurisdiction from Google’s Ireland HQ over to the United States.

Google has decided to move British users out of EU regulation because it is unclear whether or not the UK will adopt GDPR regulations or other rules. Notably, moving the data out of Ireland makes it easier for British authorities to recover data in criminal investigations, something the US’ recent CLOUD Act will also assist with.

TechCrunch reports that Google “disputes” that there will be any change to privacy standards in the UK as a result of this shift. There will be “no change to how it process UK users’ data; no change to their privacy settings; and no change to the way it treats their information as a result of the move.”

