Microsoft Outlook for Android has added a couple of neat new features including the ability to add annotations to your photos and any scanned documents.

With Gmail still being the dominant email client on Android, Outlook does remain a popular alternative for millions around the globe. It has steadily added new features and functions, with the dark theme being a really great implementation that works on most versions of Android. The new annotation features might not be particularly useful to everyone who uses Outlook on Android but are welcome all the same (via Android Police).

This new feature is available as part of the v4.1.31 update and has been available for a few days now. When you take a photo or scan a document while composing an email or a reply to an email, you can now annotate your images with a toolset that is familiar to anyone that has ever used Snapchat.

You should see a small section of tools in the upper-right of your screen after taking an image that will now include a pen or annotation tool. At the moment you can only draw on your images and documents in up to six colors — with the main bases covered.

Another limitation is that annotations are only available for images that you take with the built-in Outlook camera. As you can see, the camera quality isn’t particularly great, even with the Pixel 4 XL, so hopefully Microsoft will add the ability to annotate or draw on uploaded gallery images in a future update.

