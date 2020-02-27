Shazam adds Apple Music integration to its Android app

Apple Music might not be the first thing you’d think of for Android users, but as the service grows in popularity many have been converting. Apple has also had a solid track record of updating its Android app with new features. Now, Shazam for Android is adding Apple Music integration.

Spotted first by our friends at Android Police, Shazam’s latest update on Android is expanding its integration with music streaming apps. For quite some time, the app has been able to talk to Spotify which allows the app to add songs to playlists as well as play full songs in Shazam.

Now, the same applies to Apple Music. If you have an active Apple Music subscription, you can open the Shazam app on Android, head to the “Library” section and access the app’s settings from there. At the top of that screen, you’ll then see the option to connect to either Apple Music or Spotify.

Once you go to link Apple Music to Shazam, you’ll be sent over to the Apple Music app. If you don’t have an active subscription, the app just kicks back an error message and doesn’t complete integration. Once the two services are linked, though, you’ll have easier sharing for playlists containing songs you’ve identified with Shazam.

This appears to be, at least in part, a server-side rollout, though. Your best chance to find it will be through the latest update available now on the Play Store, but you might also see it now if you head to the settings.

