How to add Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music to Google Maps on Android and iOS

Google Maps revealed a handy new Commute tab earlier this month, and alongside it, the app also debuted native music controls for a handful of popular services. Here’s how to add Spotify to Google Maps.

The best gifts for Android users

How to add Spotify to Google Maps

Open Google Maps Access Maps Settings Access Navigation Settings Toggle on ‘Show Media Playback Controls’ Select your Default Media app

On Android and iOS, Google Maps now supports native music controls for some popular services. These include Google Play Music and Apple Music, but most notably Spotify. This isn’t turned on by default, though. Thankfully, it’s easy to activate. Here’s how to add Spotify to Google Maps, and the process remains the same for other options.

1. Open Google Maps

First, you’ll need to open up Google Maps on your phone. You’ll also want to ensure that you’re running the latest version of the application on whatever platform you’re trying to add music controls. On Android, you can check for updates through the Google Play Store and on iOS, through the App Store.

2. Access Maps Settings

Once Google Maps is open, you’ll want to access the settings menu. On Android, you’ll do this by swiping in the menu from the left-hand side of the screen, then tapping “settings” towards the bottom of that list. On iOS, you’ll swipe in that same menu, but instead, press the gear icon towards the top of the menu.

3. Access Navigation Settings

To add Spotify to Google Maps, you’ll next need to visit the Navigation Settings in the Maps app. On Android, you’ll do this by scrolling to the bottom of the settings menu and looking for the section labeled “Navigation Settings.” On iOS, you’ll want to tap the “Navigation” option which should be at the top of the list.

4. Toggle on ‘Show Media Playback Controls’

One of the last steps here is to actually toggle on the media playback controls. By default, this option will likely be turned off. Once toggled on, though, the app should ask you which service you’d like to use as your default service. On either platform, you’ll need to have the Spotify app installed and updated in order to add Spotify to Google Maps.

5. Select your Default Media app

On Android, toggling on the controls automatically pulls up a list of available services for you to pick from. On iOS, tapping the “Music playback controls” option pulls up a list of compatible apps, including Apple Music, and gives you the option to set up and pick a default. Depending on the service you select, you may need to authorize Maps to control that account.

Note: To add Apple Music on iPhone, you’ll also need to toggle the setting “Media & Apple Music” in the iOS settings menu.

More on Google Maps:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: