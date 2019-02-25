Qualcomm expands Quick Charge to wireless chargers, including Qi compatibility

Qualcomm has a strong presence at MWC 2019, with their chips powering many of the biggest newly announced devices. As phones are continuing to shift away from traditional wired charging to wireless charging, Qualcomm is also updating their Quick Charge technology to be compatible with Qi and other wireless chargers.

One of the main reasons Qualcomm is bringing their Quick Charge tech to the wireless charging market, apparently, is that some wireless chargers already incorrectly claim to support Quick Charge.

To resolve this, Qualcomm worked with UL and the Wireless Power Consortium to create an official combined testing process for Quick Charge and Qi wireless chargers. Under the new program, Qualcomm claims consumers will be able to take comfort that their devices are being charged safely, efficiently, and without excessive heat.

A key component of bringing Quick Charge to wireless chargers is that Qualcomm has ensured that existing adapters, from Quick Charge 2.0 to 4+, are compatible. This means you will be able to plug in your next wireless charger to the Quick Charge adapter you already own.

Qualcomm’s senior director of product management, George Paparrizos, had this to share.

Qualcomm Technologies is proud to expand the Quick Charge compliance program to include Qi interoperability, as it will give consumers peace of mind that their Quick Charge enabled wireless charging pad has passed the rigorous tests established by both organizations. Further, we are pleased that Xiaomi, a longtime supporter of Quick Charge technology, has become the first company to deploy a compliant wireless power pad.

No details have been shared yet about if or how Qualcomm’s Quick Charge will affect the output of Qi wireless charging, or if Quick Charge is simply acting as a power source for the Qi charger itself.

As for when we should expect to see a wireless charger officially powered by Qualcomm’s Quick Charge, Xiaomi will be the first with their Mi Wireless Charging Pad. This is the same pad that can offer up to 20W wireless charging for the Xiaomi Mi 9, possibly thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge.

