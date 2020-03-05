5G connectivity is finally becoming real in 2020 with some networks providing widespread coverage throughout the United States. This week, AT&T is expanding its 5G network by flipping the switch on mmWave connectivity in select markets.

AT&T first rolled out sub-6 5G connectivity last year — not to be confused with its blatant lie of “5Ge” — in several cities around the country, including areas of California and the Northeast, too.

Now, the carrier is launching mmWave connections for its customers. 5G powered by mmWave is severely limited by the nature of the radios it uses, but when conditions are just right, it provides crazy-fast speeds. AT&T promises speeds up to 2Gbps. Verizon has been rolling out mmWave first in a few cities, too.

What devices work with AT&T’s mmWave? The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The smaller S20 doesn’t support mmWave, but the larger devices have the radios needed for the super-fast connectivity. AT&T’s variant of the Note 10+ 5G, though, won’t support this new network.

AT&T’s mmWave-based “5G+” launches in “limited” areas starting this week.

This week, we’re introducing our 5G network to 22 more markets. With this latest news, we now provide access to 5G on our best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 80 markets across the US. And 5G+ is now available in parts of 35 cities for customers with compatible plans and devices. We’re building our more widely available 5G network on the Nation’s Best Wireless Network using low-band spectrum. This service now covers more than 80 million people. This service offers impressive speeds over broader distances than 5G+ and is ideal for mobile customers who need performance while on the go. We offer an enhanced wireless experience on 5G+ with our millimeter wave service though with more limited coverage. Results continue to be impressive — we have seen a peak download speed of over 2 Gbps — where customers at select businesses, universities, hospitals, and sports venues are beginning to see the early benefits.

