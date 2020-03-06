9to5Google Daily 408: Note 20 to downgrade base storage, Google Messages gaining iMessage features, more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Follow Trevor and 9to5Toys:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Galaxy Note 20: Samsung reportedly downgrades storage to 128GB on base model
- Google Messages to send iMessage-like reaction texts such as ‘Liked a photo’
- Samsung Galaxy S20’s second update includes camera improvements
- John Legend’s Google Assistant celebrity voice disappearing later this month
- Project Sandcastle brings Android to older iPhone models w/ more promised soon
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 4/XL hits new Amazon all-time lows with these discounts
- Dell’s 14-inch Chromebook sports 10-hour battery + 128GB SSD: $349 (Save $200)
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.