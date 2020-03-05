Samsung Galaxy S20’s second update includes camera improvements

- Mar. 5th 2020 8:22 am PT

0

Since the Galaxy S20 went out to reviewers and early adopters, there have been a few complaints about the cameras. Now, Samsung is starting to roll out an update to the Galaxy S20 series that works on improving the camera among other things.

SamMobile reports that the second firmware update for the Galaxy S20 series — following up on the recent March security patch — is rolling out now in South Korea ahead of a global rollout. This second update carriers firmware version G98xNKSU1ATC2 and is available for the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

What’s new in this update? The biggest news comes from the camera department. Samsung’s changelog doesn’t get very specific, but lists improvements to “camera quality and function.”

Presumably, this camera update for the Galaxy S20 will address the autofocus issues that have plagued the S20 Ultra especially and that Samsung previously vowed to fix. Personally, I’m hoping it also works on the processing of images as I’ve been unhappy with the S20+’s results so far, as detailed in a post yesterday.

The changelog also details that you’ll be able to use the flash when using the ultrawide camera sensor, something that’s currently disabled. Further, it also mentions security improvements to your Samsung Account.

So far, this update is only rolling out to customers in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, but we’re expecting it to roll out globally soon. As the update expands to more regions, we’ll update this post.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S8/S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches