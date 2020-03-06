OxygenOS is arguably the best way to experience Android, however, OnePlus is not resting on its laurels and wants input and ideas on how to improve its software experience.

The OnePlus Ideas campaign has now been officially launched over on the OnePlus Forums, asking for your thoughts on how to improve and enhance the entire experience with the popular third-party skin.

This campaign will run from March 5 through to April 30, with a voting process allowing you to participate even if you have no major ideas of your own to share. All submissions are said to be reviewed and vetted by the team behind OxygenOS, with several rounds before some community-generated ideas will potentially be shoehorned into a future build of the third-party skin.

On top of that, any of the “Adopted Ideas” that are chosen by OnePlus will net the designer or creators a VIP ticket to a OnePlus launch event, a pair of the fantastic OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds, and some further special community awards.

Over the years, our Community has gathered thousands of amazing OnePlus users who are dedicated to helping us improve our products and even our brand. That’s why we always explore new ways to better hear from our Community. Today, we are thrilled to introduce a new platform – IDEAS. IDEAS was created so that you, our OnePlus users, can share your feedback on ways to improve the OnePlus product experience for everyone. Unlike other existing feedback channels, this is a platform where every OnePlus user can comment on an idea or show their support by voting for it! We see huge potential in IDEAS. As a brand-new feedback platform, it also has room for improvement. As a global beta run, we are currently open to ideas that are related to software, which, we believe, is a perfect area for everyone to dive in.

If you think that you have an idea to really change OxygenOS on current and future OnePlus devices, then you can go to the official Ideas page to submit it, vote for your favorites, or just check out the community consensus. The deadline will close on April 30, so you better get to work — a OnePlus Community account is needed to vote and submit, but you can view without signing in.

