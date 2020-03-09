Over the weekend, we saw our first Pixel 4a leak alongside a fabric case. The Google Store has now discounted the Pixel 3a Case by 50% for the next month and is throwing in a free glass screen protector.

The Google Store doesn’t usually discount first-party Made by Google accessories. Normally $40, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL case is now only $20. It’s available in Carbon (full black), Fog (gray fabric with orange power button), and Seascape (to match Purple-ish with a yellow splash of color.) All are currently in stock for both phone sizes.

Meanwhile, Google is also offering the $39.99 InvisibleShield Glass Elite screen protector for free with every case purchase. Both offers start today until April 5 and must be added to your shopping cart to receive the bundle pricing for a total savings of $60.

Reading the tea leaves, it’s not too far a stretch to imagine that the Google Store is clearing inventory ahead of the Pixel 4a. That said, the end date on this Pixel 3a case discount is still over a month before the presumed May announcement for Google’s next mid-range phone.

Meanwhile, the larger version of the phone is seeing a Verizon discount state-side from $319 but hasn’t seen a significant discount since the holidays.

