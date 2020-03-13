A report from TechCrunch today says that a second Google employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Google has since asked all other employees in its Bangalore office to work from home today as a precaution. Over the past few days, Google has asked all employees in North America, Europe, and several other regions to work from home until at least April 10 as a preventative measure to help stem the flow of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CNBC was able to access an internal email, in which Anand Rangarajan, director of engineering at Google, said: “The Googler contracted the virus after traveling overseas, and was in the RMZ office on Monday, 9th March having not displayed any symptoms and passed the temperature screening.”

“A few hours later, the Googler felt unwell and decided to return home. They were subsequently screened at a government-authorized hospital, placed in government quarantine and today confirmed as being infected by COVID-19. We’ve been in touch with the Googler and are offering our support.”

Rangarajan also wrote that he will update all employees at the Bangalore office on whether to return to work by Sunday, March 15th. This news comes just weeks after the first Google employee tested positive for the coronavirus in Google’s Zurich office.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: