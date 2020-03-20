Friday’s top deals include Google Pixel 3a at $150, plus Nest Thermostat E at $133, and top-rated ANC headphones for $25. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 3a from $150

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 3a from $150 when you select an unlocked model and choose to activate today. Note: This price will be reflected after you add to cart and select either Verizon or Sprint service. Some activation fees may apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $399 before dropping to $299 at Amazon and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to 7-hours of use after just 15-minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device.

Nest Thermostat E falls to $133

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Nest Thermostat E for $133. Usually selling for $169, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since December. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which are said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, having your home be a comfortable temperature is a must, and Nest Thermostat will make doing so a cinch.

Score ANC headphones for just $25

Amazon is offering the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones (TT-BH047) for $25. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If there are times you’d stand to benefit from having active noise cancellation, this offer is a way to affordably cash in on the technology. While not as high-quality as something you’d get from Sony or Bose, they only cost a fraction of the price. When it comes to performance, users will get 40mm drivers, 24-hour battery life, soft ear pads, and a headband that stretches up to 180-degrees without deforming.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Jackery Explorer 1000 Review: More capacity and outputs for adventures [Video]

Colorware Logitech G703 Review: Custom mouse for your battlestation [Video]

Raspberry Pi 4 Retro Gaming: Step-by-step with my first Pi Project [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: