The LG V60 ThinQ went official recently but without the crucial detail of pricing. Today, LG’s carrier partners have finally revealed the LG V60’s price, though it varies wildly between carriers.

As a reminder, the LG V60 ThinQ isn’t a flagship to the tune of Samsung’s Galaxy S20, but it’s still got quite a bit to offer. There’s a Snapdragon 865 processor at the core with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera array too. There’s even a headphone jack!

The main attraction, though, is the included “LG Dual Screen” accessory which is essentially a copy of the 6.8-inch OLED FHD+ display already on the device. It’s also got 5G, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and more.

When it was announced, LG only said that the price would be “under $1,000.” Now, we know exactly how much the device will cost. At Verizon Wireless, the LG V60 ThinQ with its Dual Screen accessory will cost $949 at retail or for $39.58 per month. There’s also a BOGO deal at the carrier.

Pre-orders for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW, available in Classy Blue or Classy White, will begin March 26. Pricing starts at $39.58 per month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $949.99 retail). Customers purchasing an LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW from Verizon can also get $949.99 towards another LG V60 if adding unlimited to a new line.

T-Mobile, on the other hand, has the LG V60’s price set much lower. There, the device will cost just $799 without the dual-screen accessory or $899 with it. Either way, that’s not a bad offer!

Just need one phone? T-Mobile customers can get the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with 128GB storage in Classy White or Classy Blue for $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99). Customers interested in picking up the new device plus the dual screen can get the T-Mobile exclusive bundle in Classy Blue together for $37.50/month ($0 down, FRP: $899.99)

Update 3/20: The LG V60 is now available from major carriers and, now, AT&T has finally confirmed its pricing for the device. $899 will net AT&T customers the LG V60 ThinQ on its own, with a promotional website from LG to give the Dual Screen accessory to customers. AT&T is putting its customers through a bit more work to get the full package, but at least it’s still for a reasonable price!

Is LG V60’s price right for you? Let us know in the comments! We’ll have a full review of the device in the near future. The LG V60 ThinQ is available at most carriers starting March 20th including AT&T as well. We’re not sure about unlocked availability just yet.

