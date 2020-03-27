A router failure saw some Google services briefly slow or go down yesterday, but was quickly resolved. Google Nest users this afternoon are encountering an outage affecting the Nest apps, Thermostat, and Cam Live Video.

Just before 1 p.m PT, Google Nest Support on Twitter confirmed that it’s “aware of an issue affecting some Google Nest devices and are currently investigating.” This includes: Setup & Pairing, Nest Apps, Nest Thermostat, and Nest Cam Live Video.

Besides the mobile and web clients being unavailable, live video streams are offline and users cannot connect to their smart thermostats.

The service notably faced similar login and device connectivity issues for two hours yesterday morning. Hopefully, this is shorter than last month’s 16-hour outage that disabled camera connectivity, Aware video history, clips, and Sightline timelapses.

Update: Google identified the issue at 1:55 p.m. and began rolling out a fix at 3:18 p.m. Cam Live Video is restored, while there’s only a partial outage for the apps and setup. The Thermostat is officially still offline.

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: