In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, millions are losing their sources of income and need to stay connected remotely more than ever before. To help customers stay connected, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Cricket are adding super-affordable 2GB plans for $15 per month during the coronavirus pandemic.

T-Mobile had already promised super-affordable plans as a part of its merger with Sprint, but the effects of the coronavirus outbreak accelerated the carrier’s plans. Early this week, T-Mobile debuted “T-Mobile Connect” which offers 2GB of data to smartphone owners for just $15/month. That includes access to 5G too!

T-Mobile Connect represents a new level of value at $15 per month plus tax – half the price of T-Mobile’s lowest priced plan – for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB high-speed smartphone data, including access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

This plan is a great value, though it does come with the caveat that data cuts off completely after 2GB versus just limited high-speed data as T-Mobile’s other plans offer. MetroPCS is also offering the same plan.

A few days after T-Mobile’s announcement, AT&T and Cricket have jumped in on offering these more affordable plans (via @Wave7Jeff). AT&T and Cricket’s plans offer the same 2GB of data — though with the addition of unlimited data on slower speeds — for $15/month.

A limited time offer of $15 for 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text will be available to new and existing customers with no activation fee.

So far, Verizon or the carrier’s MVNOs have not announced plans to offer a competing plan. Notably, though, Verizon has granted its current customers extra data for their plans and hotspots during the pandemic.

