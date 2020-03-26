Google Duo can now support 12-person group video calls

As we all work together to practice safe social distancing, we’re finding and adapting ways to replace that personal connection between friends, family, and co-workers, especially through video calling. To help more of us stay connected, Google Duo is expanding its group calling capabilities to allow up to 12 people into a single group call.

Midway through last year, Google Duo, arguably one of the best video calling apps for both Android and iOS, picked up the ability to group call, starting with up to four people at a time before swiftly being boosted to allow eight-person groups.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, which is separating some of us from our friends and family, Google has been doing its part to keep us all connected in the ways we need most. In the case of Hangouts Meet, that’s meant opening the service’s full capabilities to all G Suite customers. Meanwhile, YouTube has been changing its default quality settings around the world to ensure more bandwidth is available for all of the folks suddenly working from home.

Tonight, Google Senior Director of Product Sanaz Ahari has taken to Twitter to announce Duo’s part to play. Starting today, Google Duo has bumped the maximum number of people in a group call to 12.

We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come. #AllInThisTogether #COVID19 — Sanaz (@sanazahari) March 27, 2020

The new maximum is already available for you to use to the fullest without needing to update the app first. Simply open Google Duo and start a new group. From there, you should be offered the ability to add an additional 11 people to a group call with you.

Ahari, who is also in charge of Google’s Messages and Phone apps, went on to promise that there is “more to come,” and that the various teams are actively listening to the incoming feedback from all three apps.

Have any plans to start a 12-person Google Duo group call this weekend? Be sure to take a screenshot (with permission), and show us down in the comments!

