Friday deals: LG V40 ThinQ $330, Beats Solo and Powerbeats Pro $50 off, more

LG’s V40 ThinQ Smartphone is $330 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Plus, you can save on some of the latest Beats headphones, and Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Head below for all the best deals.

LG V40 ThinQ is $330

B&H offers the unlocked LG V40 ThinQ Android Smartphone for $330. Typically fetching $450 these days, it just dropped to $350 at Amazon and Best Buy, with today’s offer besting that by an extra $20, saving you a total of 26%, and marking a new all-time low.

Sporting a 6.4-inch HDR OLED FullVision display, LG’s V40 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. On the back of LG’s handset, you’ll also find 12MP, super wide-angle, and 16MP telephoto zoom lenses. There’s also a built-in fingerprint sensor, all-day battery life, and an IP68 waterproof rating.

Latest Beats on sale

Amazon offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in all colors for $250. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge.

Prefer a more sporty design? You can also pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at a new low

AT&T is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds for $120. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll find at most other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s most recent pair of earbuds rock 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the companion case.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

