How to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event [Livestream]

After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus is today finally launching the OnePlus 8 series. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that event will be online-only, so here’s where you can watch the OnePlus 8 event live.
What can you expect as you watch the OnePlus 8 event? Obviously, the star of the show will be the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. These two smartphones are the company’s new flagships with the Snapdragon 865 processor, revamped cameras, and a refreshed design too. OnePlus is also expected to be pushing the price tag further than ever before this year, too, with rumors pinning the Pro model at upwards of 900 euros.
For that extra cost, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also rumored to finally deliver on wireless charging and a proper water resistance rating too. On top of that, OnePlus has previously confirmed some powerful specs, a 120Hz display, and some better cameras too.
What else? There have been rumors of a OnePlus “Z,” a revival of the company’s budget OnePlus X from a few years ago. A new version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless are coming too, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.
Watch the OnePlus 8 launch event at 11pm ET
If you want to tune in to the OnePlus 8 launch event, you’ll be able to watch live on YouTube. The player embedded below will host the event straight from OnePlus.
The event starts at 11 am ET/9 am PT/4 pm GMT/5 pm Central European/11 pm Bejing.
