Healthcare professionals and other first responders are hammered in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and, for many, their smartphones are more important than ever. Today, Samsung has announced that it will offer free phone repairs for those in healthcare and other first responders fighting COVID-19.

Starting today, COVID-19 first responders including doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and others are valid for a free smartphone repair in collaboration with uBreakiFix. Of course, this is only valid for Samsung smartphones, but it includes cracked screens and battery replacements among other types of repairs.

Samsung calls this the “Free Repairs for the Frontline” initiative and it will be running through June 30th. Along with repairs, Samsung is offering these same first responders 30% off of any purchase from Samsung.com.

America’s first responders and healthcare workers need to stay connected, perhaps now more than ever. Today, Samsung is proud to announce our Free Repairs for The Frontline initiative, in partnership with uBreakiFix. This program will provide free repair services for Samsung smartphones, including cracked screen and battery replacement, to all first responders and healthcare professionals through June 30. Local heroes including doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters, with valid ID, are eligible for one free repair for their Samsung smartphone. Eligible first responders and medical professionals can visit any participating uBreakiFix location or mail their phone in for repair.

This isn’t the first move Samsung has made to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, either. Before making the decision to shut down its stores, the company was offering free smartphone sanitizing within those stores. Recently, the company also launched an app for Galaxy Watch to help users remember to wash their hands.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: