While the best thing most of us can do to combat the coronavirus is stay home, play some video games, and thank everyone who is doing their part, companies around the world are finding ways to support the efforts. Today, uBreakiFix has announced a partnership with Google to offer free repairs to Pixel phones for healthcare workers and other folks who are directly fighting COVID-19.

For years now, uBreakiFix has been one of Google’s official repair partners in the US, even offering same-day service for many common repairs like cracked screens. Starting today and running through June 30, Google is offering free repairs for Pixel phones at all uBreakiFix locations across the US. To be eligible for the offer, you simply need to be a healthcare worker or first responder and present your ID badge.

At uBreakiFix, we know that ‘together’ is the only way to get through this. We’re grateful to work with our friends at Google to honor those serving on the frontlines of this crisis. We know that a broken smartphone is more than just an inconvenience right now, and it’s our privilege to do what we can to help first responders and healthcare heroes stay connected to what matters most during this time.

To ensure things are done in a safe way, uBreakiFix is also offering new options like curbside and in-home service, as well as wearing gloves when handling your phone.

In addition to following CDC recommendations and federal, state, and local guidance, uBreakiFix has provided detailed public health guidelines to all franchised locations, which include increased hand-washing frequency, increased cleaning of workspaces and high-touch surfaces, minimal person-to-person contact by wearing gloves when handling devices and wearing mask coverings where required by applicable law, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

Earlier this week, Samsung launched a similar partnership with the folks uBreakiFix to offer free repairs for their Galaxy phones to support those on the frontlines.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: