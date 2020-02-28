We recently saw the OnePlus 6 and 6T receive the latest Open Beta update, but for those on the stable path, the OxygenOS 10.3.2 OTA is rolling right now for the former flagships.

Not the most comprehensive update, arguably the headline addition as part of the OxygenOS 10.3.2 upgrade is the February 2020 security patch — which is already available for those running the Open Beta.

Confirmed over on the official OnePlus forums, the OTA will also fix the issues that some were encountering with screen flickering when swiping to unlock their devices. Unfortunately, some are reporting that when using the face unlock method, the screen flickering still persists.

Beyond that, there are some rudimentary fixes for general OS bugs and system stability upgrades. This is by far one of the least comprehensive OxygenOS updates in recent months. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.2 update changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.2 for OnePlus 6/6T update changelog

System Fixed the screen flickering issue while swiping up to unlock Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.02



If you haven’t received an OTA update notification, then worry not as the 10.3.2 update is undergoing a staged rollout. That means, it should be heading out to a limited number of users over the next 24 hours before a wider rollout in the coming days.

Alternatively, you should be able to grab the OxygenOS 10.3.2 OTA by downloading Oxygen Updater — which is essential for any OnePlus owner. If you have seen the update on your device, let us know down in the comments section.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: