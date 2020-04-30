Alphabet Scoop 089: Pixel Buds Q&A, everything new with Stadia, Google Meet

This week we talk all about the new Pixel Buds and take your questions about the second-generation Google Assistant headphones. We also recap what’s coming to Stadia after its latest Connect event.
- Google launches truly wireless Pixel Buds for $179, available now
- Pixel Buds Review Roundup: Android’s AirPods have arrived w/ smarts, good sound
- Pixel Buds won’t charge on Google’s Pixel Stand… unless they’re upside down
- Google working on ‘attention alerts’ for Pixel Buds that detect crying, barking
- Comment: Pixel Buds might not be perfect for everyone, but neither are any other pair
- Here’s everything announced during the April 2020 Stadia Connect
- Google adds three Stadia Pro games for May 2020
- PUBG is available on Google Stadia today and free with Pro subscription
- Google Stadia adds EA titles starting w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this year
- Get Packed launches on Google Stadia today w/ online, local multiplayer, $20
- Destiny 2 on Google Stadia saw 400% higher player count when Stadia’s free trial launched
- Stadia Controller can now capture screenshots and clips on Android
- Google Meet is now free for everyone w/ no time limits or premium account needed
- Comment: Now that it’s free, Google Meet needs to copy Zoom’s account-less participation
