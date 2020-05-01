OnePlus Gallery v3.11.2 adds a handy Google Lens shortcut

The latest version 3.11.2 update for the OnePlus Gallery has now added a handy shortcut for Google Lens.

Google Lens integration has already been available as part of the OnePlus camera app, but you can now quickly scan your Gallery images using the impressive image analyzing tool. Much like with Google Photos, the update brings a familiar Google Lens icon that will activate the shortcut to scan your image (via XDA-developers).

This 3.11.2 update doesn’t add a lot of extra features, with just a few extra app optimizations and bug fixes. As far as a Google Photos replacements go, the OnePlus Gallery is a really solid alternative for those with a OnePlus device.

The upgrade version includes 1. Integrate the identification function of Google Lens 2. Fixed some issues 3. Optimize the performance

For those that might not know, Google Lens integration gives you added features such as text translation, text selection via OCR, object recognition, plus more. This also does away with having to dive into the share sheet to access Lens. The update is rolling out right now via the Google Play Store, but is not available in all regions just yet.

