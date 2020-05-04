This afternoon, the YouTube mobile apps alerted some Premium subscribers about a free Google Nest Mini promotion. None of those users have been able to redeem the offer, with the notification actually a “glitch.”

Several Android and iOS users that opened the YouTube app today saw a “Here’s a gift for you” message about how the video site is “showing love to members” by gifting a free Assistant smart speaker. Tapping redeem, however, returned an “offer has expired” message.

Like past promotions, this involved receiving a Google Store promotional code for the $49 — currently $29 — device. The terms reference a January 23, 2020 expiration date.

This deal appears to be from early December, and was targeted at Music Premium and Premium subscribers. The notification could have been for a similar offer in the UK over the holidays, while Fi subscribers and Advanced Protection Program users were previously eligible for Google’s latest speaker.

After contacting YouTube support, users were told that the notification was a “glitch” and there’s no active reward today:

For a short time, we mistakenly offered a free Google Nest Mini to some YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium members and they were unable to redeem it. We understand this could have been confusing but this promotion is currently not available. This has been a glitch, and we apologize for this.

