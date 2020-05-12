Google Play Movies has been a solid marketplace for purchasing movies and TV shows for a few years and, back in 2018, it also added free upgrades to 4K quality. Now, Google Play Movies is expanding on the 4K upgrade feature in the UK.

It’s been a long time coming, but Google is finally delivering this feature to its users in the United Kingdom. The change was first spotted by users on HotUKDeals last week where one user saw a few titles upgraded in his library. Some users in the comments further mention seeing the same upgrades on their accounts. An Android Police reader from the UK also mentioned that they saw two movies upgraded as well.

It seems, for the time being at least, that these upgrades are pretty limited. One user boasts a library of around 460 movies but only saw two upgraded to 4K. Another, over 300 and with only 3 upgraded. Some of the titles that have been upgraded include Ad Astra, Ready Play One, Wonder Woman, Crazy Rich Asians, Crimes of Grindelwald, The Meg, IT, and some others. One user struck the jackpot with at least 18 upgrades listed.

Also of note, Google Play Movies in the UK has also ditched the “HD” purchase option in exchange for 4K. If a film offers a 4K purchasing option, you’ll only see that and SD quality. Of course, the quality of the stream will see vary depending on the device you use.

