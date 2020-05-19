9to5Google Daily 444: Pixel 4a pricing confirmed in survey? OxygenOS to get dark mode toggle, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel survey describes 4a ahead of launch and explains ‘premium’ phone at $699
- OnePlus confirms OxygenOS will add Android 10’s dark mode toggle, more tweaks
- Google Assistant now supports controlling freezers and air coolers
- Google to fix Pixel 2 wallpaper bug causing constant crashing in future Android update
- Possible first look at Samsung Galaxy Note 20 shows off triple cameras, boxy design
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.