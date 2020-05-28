While the OnePlus 7 Pro has seen the 10.3.3 update, the OnePlus 6 and 6T are now seeing the OxygenOS 10.3.4 update rollout for the 2018 flagship duo.

The most notable additions for those with a OnePlus 6 series device will undoubtedly be the May 2020 patch, but there is also some room for a few other tweaks including upgrading the pre-installed launcher to v4.1.6. For those in India, there are some exclusive additions including access to selected Epic Games titles from within the Game Space portion of OxygenOS.

Indian fans will also get access to a new Work-Life Balance section which is designed to help you prioritize notifications and manage your time far more effectively — something I think we can all get help with during the COVID-19 pandemic. OnePlus has also fixed an issue for those using dual SIMs whereby the default country on SIM2 would have issues when roaming. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.4 for OnePlus 6/6 update changelog

System Updated launcher version to 4.1.6 Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Phone Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when SIM2 is in roaming state Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely (India only) Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)



The OxygenOS 10.3.4 update has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans over on /r/OnePlus, but it can only currently be grabbed from Oxygen Updater. If you are happy to sideload, this is going to be the fastest way to get updated and running the latest software. However, we’d expect an incremental rollout over the coming days if you are happy to hold on a little longer.

