The OxygenOS 10.0.11 and 10.3.3 updates are now rolling out for the fantastic OnePlus 7T with the 960fps slow-motion video coming to the stable update alongside the May 2020 security patch.

Due to some India-specific changes, OnePlus confirmed that the update will come as two specific builds, with the only difference being that Indian 7T hardware is set to get the dedicated Epic Games section within OxygenOS’ Game Space. Beyond that, the OxygenOS 10.0.11/10.3.3 update essentially brings all of the changes that we’ve seen added to the recent OnePlus 7 Pro.

That means the May 2020 security patch, some volume optimizations, integration with Dolby Atmos for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, camera lens stain detection, and even 960fps video support at up to 720p. As we mentioned when this was spotted on a previous Open Beta update, this is not “true” 960fps slow-mo. Instead, frame interpolation is used to increase the number of visible frames within a 1-second shot. It’s a neat feature that we’re sure will pass the time but it’s still a bit of a gimmick in all honesty.

You can check out all of the new inclusion in the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.11/10.3.3 for OnePlus 7T update changelog

System OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Camera Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps Adding lens stain detection

Phone Newly added Epic Games in Game Space（India only）



The update is rolling out incrementally first to a subsection of users, before heading out more gradually to all OnePlus 7T owners. OnePlus suggests that you should have the OxygenOS 10.0.11 or 10.3.3 update within the next few days.

As we always suggest, if you are impatient, you can always grab the update from Oxygen Updater should you be happy to sideload the OTA file.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: