The OxygenOS 10.3.3 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, with the OTA file bringing with it some notable upgraded features alongside the May 2020 security patch.

As updates go, this might be one of the most interesting stable OTA files in a while, as OxygenOS 10.3.3 includes potential battery life improvements, better volume adjustment tweaks, Dolby Atmos support for the recently released OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, and the aforementioned May 2020 security patch.

For those in India, you’ll also get access to Epic Games titles, the first being Fortnite. It’s not entirely clear if we’ll see further games head to this dedicated section within Game Space, but it wouldn’t come as a shock if more were added in the future.

The only other notables are stain detection for the rear-facing camera setup — meaning you’ll get a notification or pop-up if you have a smear or mark on the lens when taking a photo or recording a video. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.3 update — not to be confused with the 10.3.3 update last seen for the OnePlus 6/6T — changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.3.3 for OnePlus 7/7 Pro update changelog

System OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Improved the battery life user experience Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android security patch to 2020.05

Camera Added lens stain detection

Phone Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)



Fans over on Reddit have already been able to download the OTA file from Oxygen Updater. As is often the case with many OxygenOS updates, we’d expect a staged rollout before becoming widely available over the coming days. With that in mind, if you are impatient, it might be worth grabbing the OxygenOS 10.3.3 OTA file from Oxygen Updater and sideloading.

If you have noticed any major battery life improvement since updating, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: