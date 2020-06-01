Android 11 Beta arrives early for some Pixel phones, here’s everything new

- Jun. 1st 2020 2:49 pm PT

0

Late on Friday evening, Google shared that this week’s launch of the Android 11 Beta would be delayed in light of mass protests across the US. The team felt that “now is not the time to celebrate.” On Monday afternoon, some Pixel owners reported receiving the Android 11 Beta.

Per reports collected by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, Android 11 Beta 1 carries build number RPB1.200504.018. It has rolled out to at least two Pixel 4 XL owners and potentially other Google devices, but it is not yet widely available.

A similar situation has occurred in the past with “confidential Googlers-only OTA” builds. It last happened with a minor Android 9 Pie patch in 2018, while a more notable case was an updated version of Android 7.0 on the Nexus 6P before Nougat’s official launch in 2016.

However, in today’s case, there is no similar message warning that the update is “Confidential internal only.” Rather, this appears to be a rather straightforward and public screen for the “beta version of Android R.”

Early Android 11 Beta

Beta 1 is expected to include the final SDK and NDK APIs, with Google opening Play Store publishing for apps targeting Android 11. Some notable features in Beta 1 that did not appear in Developer Preview 4 include:

Developer option to enable media controls in Quick Settings

Customize ‘Power Menu’ settings with devices controls, wallet

android 11 power menu beta

New app suggestions for Pixel Launcher dock

android 11 beta app suggestions pixel launcher dock

New icon shapes: Vessel, Tapered Rect, Pebble

Settings for Bubbles:

Updating…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author