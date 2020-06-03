The June security patch on Monday introduced the latest Pixel Feature Drop. For those that want the absolute latest features, the Android 11 Developer Preview is available. However, Google today warns against installing the 11 DP4 if your Pixel device is on the June update.

The warning (via Droid-Life) was added today to the Android Developers site that lists the latest Device OTA Images for 11 DP4:

If you want to install Developer Preview 4 on a device running the Android 10 June 2020 update (build QQ3A.200605.001), please note that sideloading the DP4 OTA images on this page will not work properly and could cause device issues. To install DP4, you can flash an image from the downloads page instead.

As of today, Pixel owners can tap “Check for update” to pull and install the June security patch. Those that are running the latest version of Android 10 cannot upgrade to Android 11 via the convenient OTA route. Google warns that sideloading “will not work properly and could cause device issues.”

Back in April, Developer Preview 3 similarly failed to sideload for some Pixel owners. Those that want to start using Android 11 can flash their device manually, or use the Android Flash Tool. As a developer preview, most people should not be affected by this warning, with users better off waiting for Beta 1 when it’s ready.

