9to5Google Daily 457: Google Camera 7.4 is here but w/ no 4K 60fps, Gmail for Android gets new compose button, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Camera 7.4 rolling out to Pixel phones now w/ 4K video toggle
- Google recommends Chrome when users sign in to Gmail from the new Microsoft Edge
- Gmail for Android gets new compose button
- Google Currents for G Suite launching July 6, shutting down Google+ one last time
Deals discussed in this episode:
- A new all-time low brings Samsung’s 65-inch Frame 4K TV to $1,530 (Save $269)
- Google Pixel 3a/XL returns to Amazon lows from $279 shipped ($120 or more off)
