To help fill the “app gap” on Chromebooks, Google brought the Play Store and compatibility with Android apps and games to just about every Chromebook model. Now, Google is adding a new section to the Play Store to showcase “premium” Android games on various Chromebook devices.

First spotted by ChromeUnboxed, a new section has been appearing in the Play Store for Chromebook owners under the Games portion of the store. This new section highlights “premium” games for Chromebooks. In other words, games which are designed and/or optimized with Chromebooks in mind.

This appears to be a server-side change that isn’t live for all users, but it’s definitely something the platform will benefit from. Technically, almost every Android game works on Chromebooks, but some certainly play better than others. Some games, for example, might take better advantage of the keyboard/mouse controls that Chrome OS allows.

Fortunately, our own Kyle Bradshaw found that this new section was live on one of his machines. That tells us what games Google considers “premium” on Chromebooks. The full list is a bit limited, but includes titles for just about everyone:

It’s unclear when this change will roll out for all users, but let us know in the comments if it’s live for you!

