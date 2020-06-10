PSA: Nest camera notifications don’t show video previews on Android 11 Beta 1

- Jun. 10th 2020 5:04 pm PT

0

Google’s Nest service is central to many people’s home security, and one perk of the brand’s camera is the ability to get notifications when movement is detected. If you’re on Android 11’s first beta release, though, beware — Nest notifications don’t show video previews.

When a Nest camera is turned on and detects motion, it sends a notification to your various devices to tell you it detected motion or a person. Along with that, Android devices also show a video preview on that notification which shows several seconds of the motion that was detected. It’s pretty handy!

For reasons unclear, though, Android 11’s first beta release breaks this part of Nest notifications.

The issue was first pointed out on Twitter, but we’ve since confirmed it on our own hardware. As you can see in the screenshot below, the notification doesn’t show the video preview or a way to expand the notification to access a preview. Most likely, fixing this is just being a matter of Nest needing to update its app to work with Android 11. Today’s release, after all, is just a beta, so bugs like this are to be expected. Hopefully, things will be patched up before the final release.

nest notifications android 11 beta 1

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11

Android 11
Android 11 Beta

Android 11 Beta
Google Nest

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches