YouTube Music has picked up a number of new features in recent weeks to attract Play Music users. A small tweak to the Android app updates the status bar icon to match the app’s logo.

For quite a while now, the YouTube Music logo in notifications and Android’s status bar has differed from the homescreen icon: the YouTube play symbol is surrounded by a thick ring to evoke a CD and/or vinyl record.

The service’s actual icon — as seen on the PWA and favicon — is a circle with a triangle cutout surrounded by the ring.

YouTube Music 3.69 updates the status bar icon to the canonical version. It’s also present in the top-left corner of media controls and on the Pixel’s lockscreen/Always-on Display.

The old icon was simpler and easily attributed to YouTube Music, while the new one is denser and busier. There’s more detail, but it’s hard to really notice at a glance given the size. The empty space separating the inner circle and outer ring is barely visible.

Old New

Version 3.69 — which reveals work on an audiobook/show label — of YouTube Music for Android is now widely available. Google today also finished rolling out the revamped Now Playing UI to users stuck with the old design for the past month.

Old New

