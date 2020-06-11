Google Meet gets new Tiled view that supports presentations

As part of the rebrand and free tier, Google announced a number of Meet features like a window arrangement that supports up to 16 participants and AI-powered tools. Google Meet is now getting a Tiled view that works with presentations and other UI enhancements.

When someone is presenting, the Tiled view will move the grid of active people to the bottom or side of the screen. What’s being shared will roughly take up two-thirds of the screen. This joins the existing Spotlight and Sidebar views available online.

Meet will now save your preferred layout so that it will automatically be applied during future calls until a new one is selected. Google today also touts “additional UI improvements” to “better utilize the space on your screen.”

Google Meet’s Tiled presentation view and the other updates are available now for both G Suite and free users. It’s part of Google’s continued effort to “help remote meetings feel more like in-person meetings.”

