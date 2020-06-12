The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro with a number of fixes including a dedicated dark mode toggle, recent June security patches, plus a ton more on top.

One of the most notable inclusions is the highly anticipated dedicated dark mode quick toggle, which was spotted on Android 11 builds for the OnePlus 8 only shortly before it came to the most recent Open Beta build.

It also looks like the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 build returns the one-handed mode, which can be enabled by heading within the Quick Gestures sub-menu. You’ll get the June 2020 security patch, some edge fixes for recent apps, lock screen flash tweaks, that dedicated dark mode toggle, plus the brand new OnePlus logo replaces the older one in menus and splash screens.

Bluetooth hearing aid support has also been included for those that have hearing impairments. This is an especially powerful accessibility tool as it will allow you to connect any Bluetooth earbuds and use them like a dedicated hearing aid. While the update is rounded off with more accurate step counting within Shelf, and the Phone app frequently dialed contacts have been moved to within the dialing interface for quick access.

You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update changelog

System Added the one-handed mode (To enable: Settings>Buttons & Gestures > Quick Gestures) Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable) Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.

Shelf Refined the step counter’s accuracy for recording the movement

Phone The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialing interface



The OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update should be rolling out for those already enrolled in the experimental software program over the coming days. Alternatively, you can go and grab it from Oxygen Updater right now. I’ve been able to get the update without having to dive into any third-party apps though.

