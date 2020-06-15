Back in March, we spotted Google working on collaborative playlists for its primary streaming service. YouTube Music now has a “Collaborate” button, though the functionality is not yet active.

Visiting a playlist in the latest version (3.69) of YouTube Music for Android and then tapping the Edit/pencil icon reveals a new “Collaborate” button next to the “Privacy” menu. Regardless of what preference you set — Public, Unlisted, or Private — today, the new option cannot be launched. Rather, a “Navigation unavailable” toast message appears at the bottom of the screen.

Earlier this year, strings revealed how you’ll be provided with a link to share. Users will always have the option to turn off collaboration wherein “Playlist will no longer receive contributions,” and “all collaborators will be removed.”

Such a capability for playlists in the broader YouTube service has long been available. Direct integration in the YouTube Music mobile apps would be highly convenient.

This upcoming feature will help the service be more social. It comes after a few weeks of new features being announced left, right, and center as the transition away from Play Music starts:

