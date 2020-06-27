A few weeks ago, Made by Google’s first-party hardware store revamped product categories to directly name the Pixel, Nest, Stadia, and Pixelbook brands. The Google Store now has a “Videos” section to help you “get the most out of your devices.”

The Google Store’s new Videos page can be accessed from any of the four product categories. These “How-to Videos” have three sections — Product introductions, Set-up & install, Tips & tricks — that all lead to the same page.

Watch these videos to help you get started, learn about a specific device or feature, or discover new tips and tricks.

You can filter by device type: Phones, Speakers & Displays, Streaming, Connectivity. Safety & Security, Cameras, Thermostats, Stadia, Laptops, and Accessories. None of the videos that appear here today are new.

The content is hosted on YouTube and the full watch page has a grid of “Products you might like” that appeared in the clip. Only currently sold items are shown under “Product introductions” with no historical archive.

“Setup & install” is primarily dedicated to Nest smart home devices from Thermostats to Wifi and Protect. There are also videos for Nest Aware and “How to Switch to Pixelbook from Windows or Mac.”

“Tips & tricks” is the last section and encompasses Pixel Feature Drops, Pixel Buds, Nest speakers, and Chromecast. Overall, this page provides a better end-to-end experience than hoping that people find the Google Pixel or Google Nest YouTube channels.

This site might have been released prematurely as the page title is “video_page_test.” It comes as Google later this year is expected to release a slew of new devices.

