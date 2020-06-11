While there are many OS-level features in Android 11 Beta 1, other changes require app developers to manually integrate. Google Messages in the coming weeks will support Android 11’s Bubbles API.

Bubbles are a big part of Google’s push to make Android “more people-centric and expressive.” During the launch on Wednesday, it previewed the new UI paradigm using Google Messages.

According to Google’s androidbetaprogram Reddit account (via Mishaal Rahman) this evening, the default RCS/SMS client — interestingly still referred to as “Android Messages” — will support Bubbles “starting in the next week or two.”

This feature is controlled on the application side, so you will be able to use the feature on 3rd party messaging apps as our partners start enabling it.

From the images shared earlier this week, the floating profile avatars will feature tiny app icons in the bottom corner. When you expand the notification shade, there will be a button to pop-out conversations as Bubbles.

In the case of Messages, the contact’s name is displayed in the top bar with shortcuts to reach via Google Duo or phone. There’s also search and an overflow menu. Of course, when Messages’ Bubbles support actually launches, the interface might differ.

You can subscribe to the Messages Beta here or by visiting the Play Store listing on your device and scrolling down. Version 6.2 — the current beta — revealed work on end-to-end encryption for RCS last month.

