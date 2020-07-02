As part of the 11 Weeks of Android series, Google is hosting three Reddit Ask Me Anything sessions. The first AMA takes place next week and is focused on “technical questions related to Android 11 features and changes.”

The AMA on Thursday, July 9 at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET) is part of Android 11 Compatibility week, and Google wants to “keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.”

With Android 11, Google “gated most breaking changes” until an app specifically targets Android 11. In developer options, users can also enable/disable various changes to refine testing. Beta 2 this month will also serve as the Platform Stability release milestone where “all API and behavior changes will be complete” earlier than normal.

The team will take questions for 80 minutes with the eight participants providing an idea of the scope. You can submit questions for the Android 11 AMA starting today and upvote others.

Chet Haase, Android Chief Advocate, Developer Relations

Dianne Hackborn, Manager of the Android framework team (Resources, Window Manager, Activity Manager, Multi-user, Printing, Accessibility, etc.)

Jacob Lehrbaum, Director, Android Developer Relations

Romain Guy, Manager of the Android Toolkit/Jetpack team

Stephanie Cuthbertson, Senior Director of Product Management, Android

Yigit Boyar, TLM on Architecture Components; +RecyclerView, +Data Binding

Adam Powell, TLM on UI toolkit/framework; views, Compose

Ian Lake, Software Engineer, Jetpack (Fragments, Activity, Navigation, Architecture Components)

At the end of July, Google will host an Android Studio AMA as part of Developer Tools week, while Jetpack & Jetpack Compose will be the final session a month later.

