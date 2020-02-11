Samsung Unpacked Live Blog & News Hub: Watch the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip announcements

It’s February 11th, and that means Samsung’s big Unpacked event for the first half of 2020 is here. 9to5Google’s Samsung Unpacked Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements from Samsung. The event kicks off at 2PM ET/11AM PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets from the ground, and all the latest news as it develops…

First of all, if you haven't been following along with all our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, there's plenty of required reading to be had there. Here's what we know about today so far:

TL;DR the Samsung YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 2PM ET/11AM PT.

— Good morning! It’s a nice breezy morning and we’re on the ground in San Francisco for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra (and their 5G variants)! The foldable Galaxy Z Flip is also coming this morning and we’re very much here for that too. Also, expect some accessories. If you haven’t already, check out our Ben Schoon’s roundup of what to expect at the event this morning. We’ll be keeping you update as the morning progresses here on the live blog, as well as in the form of news on the homepage.

— Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is… a name.

— We’re in line!

— 7 minutes or 37 minutes until doors. Not sure!

— Either way, we’re getting close!

— And we’re in!

— Watching a bunch of boring pre-roll…. still over an hour before the event kicks off.

— Doesn’t seem like there’s any hysteria regarding coronavirus, but there are a handful of people wearing face masks out of an abundance of caution. As Samsung itself noted, they’ve put safety measures in place to catch high-risk persons before they enter the venue.

— Just over an hour now until the event kicks off!

— Looking at 45 minutes until the event starts. In the meantime, we’re getting some last minute leaks from Max Weinbach…

Last minute leak? Why not. There is a feature called Music Share on the S20 where you will be able to connect your phone to a bluetooth speaker then have your friends connect their S20 to your S20 to play music from their phone through your phone onto the speakers. — Max Weinbach, enemy of Samsung (@MaxWinebach) February 11, 2020

— 30 minutes to go and a Samsung exec was spotted at Unpacked holding the Galaxy Z Flip…

Some Samsung exec in front of me I guess. Clearly holding the new Galaxy Fold. So much for secrecy 📸 https://t.co/dBAhbjQpIp via https://t.co/o6MtUMGQkz pic.twitter.com/cf8k4R9BeK — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) February 11, 2020

— 20 minutes to go and the WiFi is crawling to a halt… hopefully my tethering will hold up!

