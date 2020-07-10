The growth of mobile gaming means that we’re starting to see more of our favorite console characters break free and head to our smartphones — the next such star could be Crash Bandicoot.

[Update 07/10]: After the leaks, earlier this year, pre-registration has now opened for the Crash Bandicoot runner game on Android and iOS. If you’re an Android user, you can head over to the Google Play Store to register your interest in the upcoming animated bandicoot runner-style collect-a-thon.

Activision has also dropped a trailer to give you a proper indication of what to expect from the first proper foray into Android and iOS gaming for Crash and chums. Considering that early Crash titles have felt like a proper precursor to the runner genre, this is likely to be one of the better crossovers.

Developers King now has released more information over on the official Crash Bandicoot: On the Run website. We’ll get to see classic companions such as Coco, plus fan-favorite protagonists such as Dr Neo Cortex. There will be multiplayer game modes, which will let you take on runs with friends and foes, with added boss battles also upping the ante.

No firm release date has been shared but you can already register your interest on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to recent leaks via Twitter user JumpButton, we are set to see a Crash Bandicoot runner-style game head to Android and iOS courtesy of developer King — the team behind the massive Candy Crush Saga game series. This makes a lot of sense as the Crash Bandicoot license is owned by Activision, who in turn, own King (via Comicbook).

There has been no official announcement of the game but JumpButton spotted several images first via Google ads in Brazil, and then by searching Facebook for the title. The user shared a link of supposed proof, but this now sends you to a generic Google Search page — hinting that these ad listings have now been pulled.

Kotaku also found information on the upcoming title in the form of a game listing. This too has been removed but showed off generic game listing jargon and hinted at potential gameplay elements. It emphasized how this was the first time Crash Bandicoot has gone “mobile” but this isn’t strictly true — as there have been several featuring the titular title character over the years.

The mobile runner genre has grown ever since the first Temple Run title hit the market nearly a decade ago. However, we’re sure that one featuring one of the Playstation’s most prominent mascots will likely be welcomed with open arms. If you’re a big Crash Bandicoot fan, let us know what you think of this upcoming title down in the comments section below.

