Alongside its Galaxy Note 20, a new watch, and a new tablet, Samsung is also expected to show off the Galaxy Buds Live next month. The company’s latest truly wireless earbuds are a huge departure from the Galaxy Buds+ we’ve come to know and love, and now the first high-res picture of the Galaxy Buds Live has leaked, showing off the charging case.

Evan Blass posted to his Patreon account tonight a set of two images giving us our best look to date at the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Previously, we’ve only had 3D renderings of the Buds to see the unique design, but these images give us a clear look at everything these earbuds are packing.

As expected, the design itself is shaped basically like a kidney bean, with a vent-like speaker on the middle of the bud. There also appear to be two different microphone holes on the one side we can see, probably for both voice commands/calls and also for noise cancellation in those calls. Of course, these buds lack silicone tips, so they’ll sit in your ear differently as pictured below.

The charging case for the Galaxy Buds Live is shaped more like a rounded-off square with charging pins in the center to charge up each earbud. Presumably, there are also magnets to keep the buds in place while charging and help with alignment. In that image, too, we can see three colors for Buds Live — Black, White, and the same Mystic Bronze we saw on recent Note 20 leaks.

Update 7/17: Building on the leaked renders above, WalkingCat on Twitter today shared a brief video that shows the Galaxy Buds Live as they are removed from the case. Presumably, this is a part of some marketing video, and it comes with an interesting tagline.

“Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.”

That certainly implies that Samsung is including some form of noise cancellation on this product, though it’s unclear how that would work. A previous rumor, too, backs this up.

