Android 11’s internal dessert name is ‘Red Velvet Cake’

The idea that Google left behind the desert-themed naming convention for its mobile OS is both sad and disappointing. However, the internal desert names live on as Android 11 is known as “Red Velvet Cake” or “RVC” for short.

Android’s vice-president of engineering, Dave Burke told the All About Android podcast that the internal software engineering team behind Android 11 has still clung to desert names for the next OS update. While we have to settle for numbers going forward, those pesky engineers have been keeping it OG while working on future builds (h/t Android Authority).

“We’re turning it to 11, so it’s Android 11. However, if you were to ask a member of my team ‘What are they working on?’ They would say RVC, and so, ‘RVC’ is Red Velvet Cake”

Burke went on to confirm that no external references will be made to Red Velvet Cake or RVC in AOSP. The singular “R” is the only notable that will be used instead. It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.

Given just how popular the desert names were with Android fans, it’s a real shame that we don’t have months of build-up trying to work out just what the letter stood for — I’m still bummed that Android Nougat wasn’t “Android Nutella.”

You may remember that Burke had previously confirmed that Android Q or 10 was set to be called “Queen Cake” but was referred to internally as “Quince Tart.” Neither name really grabs the attention but Android Red Velvet Cake or Android RVC — not to be confused with Impact Wrestling star RVD — would have been pretty awesome, if a little long.

You should definitely check out the rest of the hour-long interview though, as there are some interesting discussions around all things Android 11 and not just Red Velvet Cake. Alternatively, what do you think of the name? Let us know down in the comments section below alongside your favorite Android dessert name.

