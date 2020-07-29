One unfortunate effect of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the US, has been the loss of employment for millions of people. Given the current circumstances, many are looking for work-from-home jobs, and now Google is trying to improve the visibility of those positions.

Google’s job search tool has been available for quite some time, and it’s also long allowed for those searching to filter for jobs that allow remote work/telecommuting, something the company has further emphasized this year.

As reported by SERoundTable, Google has sent out emails to some employers that include a couple of interesting tidbits. For one, searches for “work-from-home” positions on Google have surged this year. Further, Google wants more employers to show when jobs allow for telecommuting.

In the email, shared on Twitter, Google explains that a simple annotation can be added to job listings to ensure they appear properly in Google’s job search tool. When the “jobLocationType:TELECOMMUTE” attribute is set, a “work from home” tag appears next to the posting.

Given the recent COVID-19 impact on businesses and employment, Google has seen increased job seeker interest in work-from-home and remote job opportunities. We want to make it easier for job seekers to discover these relevant employment options. In response to this, we encourage you to annotate all remote jobs by specifying jobLocationType:”TELECOMMUTE” in any job postings that allow for 100% remote work. Implementing this markup can expose a “work from home” tag next to that job posting, to improve visibility for interested job seekers. Please note that this feature is available only in the USA and UK at the moment.

