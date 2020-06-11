After officially being announced in late 2019, Adobe Photoshop Camera is now available to download on the Google Play Store.

The application aims to leverage Adobe’s rich history and Photoshop prowess by giving a camera app replacement for your smartphone. It utilizes AI and Adobe Sensei to mimic many of the post-processing features that require quite a fair bit of skill to achieve on desktop versions of Photoshop.

It joins a growing list of mobile-focused Adobe packages that are aimed at people that want a minor taste of the Creative Cloud on their smartphones. Those include Premiere Rush, Lightroom, plus a plethora of extra productivity tools.

Right out of the gate, you can add tons of filters and effects to your images. Since the initial preview phase, Adobe has added new options and functions that make it a really solid option for those wanting to really mix up their own smartphone photo creations.

Adobe Photoshop Camera gives you more than 80 unique filters that can be applied to existing photos, or even in real time. The effects range from simple color and contrast tuning all the way to full effects like comic art and sky replacement. Content-aware removal and replacement are also possible, which is available as part of the Adobe Photoshop Mix app for Android.

You can create your own lenses and share them, or download from a growing library of presets from the likes of Billie Eilish and other online influencers. If you’re intrigued, then you can download and give Photoshop Camera whirl over on the Google Play Store right now.

