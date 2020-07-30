The folks at Thunder Lotus Games, the studio behind titles like Sundered and Jotun, have announced that their upcoming game Spiritfarer is coming to Google Stadia.

If you haven’t had the chance to play Sundered or Jotun, you’re missing out on high-quality action platforming games that hold up well on Stadia. For the studio’s third Stadia title though, Thunder Lotus is going in a different direction with a game that seeks to challenge your emotions as much as your platforming skills.

Spiritfarer is described as “a cozy management game about dying,” in which you play Stella, a “ferry master for the deceased” exploring the world to gather both resources and new spirit friends. Through your journeys, you’ll guide each of the animal spirits into their final afterlife. Spiritfarer also offers players a chance to relax with activities like fishing, crafting, cooking, and rebuilding your ship.

Alongside the announcement of Spiritfarer coming to Stadia, Thunder Lotus has shared a new trailer for the game, showing off the game’s distinctive art style.

The new teaser certainly does accurately convey the forward momentum that our production has at this point! The game has only grown grander and more varied over the past few months, and it’s great to finally be giving a spotlight to some of the awesome new levels and characters the team has been creating. We’re excited to be adding Stadia and Epic Games Store to our list of launch platforms as well, since we’ve had many requests for this from our fans. Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin

Spiritfarer will arrive on Stadia alongside all other platforms later this year.

